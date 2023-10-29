Create New Account
Israel destroys houses and arrests Palestinians in refugee camps in the West Bank
Published 19 hours ago

Claiming to be fighting Hamas, Israeli occupation army destroyed houses in Camp Askar and arrested Palestinians while Hamas is not in the West Bank. Israeli attackers raided Al Jalazoun refugee camp in Rammallah and Dheisha refugee camp in Bethlehem, arresting several Palestinians during the raids.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

