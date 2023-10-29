Israel destroys houses and arrests Palestinians in refugee camps in the West Bank

Claiming to be fighting Hamas, Israeli occupation army destroyed houses in Camp Askar and arrested Palestinians while Hamas is not in the West Bank. Israeli attackers raided Al Jalazoun refugee camp in Rammallah and Dheisha refugee camp in Bethlehem, arresting several Palestinians during the raids.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.