Promises KEPT! Congress Passes Bill Authorizing the Creation Of The Space Force

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Mike LaChance from American Lookout reports, In a major win for Trump and America, Congress has passed a bill which includes funding to create the Space Force. It’s amazing that this happened at the same time that House Democrats are trying to impeach Trump.