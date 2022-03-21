Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Refund? Money Back Guarantee or Is It?? BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 09.18.16)

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Medical Businesses are now offering money back Guarantees. Dr Daniels examines these guarantees and reveals the deception behind the marketing. Tune in. Think Happens.
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