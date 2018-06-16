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6/16/18 WHY SHE DOES IT: Sarah Westall's Passion for Truth #REDPILL
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20 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
6/16/18 Sarah Westall is one of the shining stars of the independent journalism and Youtube communities, providing incredible interviews with amazing people from all corners of the truth movement. Sarah brings her experience in entrepreneurial business and systems analysis to her work, which translates into interviews filled with keen observations, incredible dot-connecting and macro-cosmic understanding. Probably most important is Sarah's clear integrity in her work, which is evident with every show she produces.
Please subscribe to her amazing YouTube channel and support her on Patreon:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtO4mL7AAM97yt5EHacdpKw
https://www.patreon.com/SarahWestall
You can find more of Sarah's work plus links to her radio show here:
https://www.sarahwestall.com
Please follow Sarah on Twitter:
https://www.twitter.com/Westall_Sarahw
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV, freedom lovers!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks to every single person who supports YAFTV!
6/16/18 Sarah Westall is one of the shining stars of the independent journalism and Youtube communities, providing incredible interviews with amazing people from all corners of the truth movement. Sarah brings her experience in entrepreneurial business and systems analysis to her work, which translates into interviews filled with keen observations, incredible dot-connecting and macro-cosmic understanding. Probably most important is Sarah's clear integrity in her work, which is evident with every show she produces.
Please subscribe to her amazing YouTube channel and support her on Patreon:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtO4mL7AAM97yt5EHacdpKw
https://www.patreon.com/SarahWestall
You can find more of Sarah's work plus links to her radio show here:
https://www.sarahwestall.com
Please follow Sarah on Twitter:
https://www.twitter.com/Westall_Sarahw
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV, freedom lovers!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks to every single person who supports YAFTV!
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