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Liz Cheney Gets Caught OPENLY LYING About President Trump (Again)
GalacticStorm
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14 views • July 26, 2022

Dirty Liz Cheney Gets Caught OPENLY LYING About Trump’s Request for 20,000 National Guard on January 6th. In order for her to advance her narrative against President Trump, she will not allow any cross-examination of witnesses. This is just like Stalin’s Russia.

America under Liz Cheney and Nancy Pelosi will no longer allow defendants to respond to their accusers. That’s old school. Show trials are your future.

RINO Bret Baier actually asked Liz Cheney about President Trump’s request for 20,000 National Guardsmen and women on January 6th at the US Capitol.

Liz Cheney then openly lied and said former Defense Secretary Chris Miller rejected this claim and said Trump NEVER requested the additional National Guard at a January 4 meeting.

Unfortunately, for Liz, despite the fact that Baier let her get away with this lie, there is actual footage of Chris Miller and Kash Patel, who attended the Jan. 4th meeting, where they both confirm that Trump requested the troops at the January 4th White House meeting.

Liz Cheney got caught again. What a dirty rotten liar.

Article:  https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/video-dirty-liz-cheney-gets-caught-openly-lying-trumps-request-20000-national-guard-january-6th/

Link:  https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10497 


Keywords
liz cheneyhearingliarpolitical theatrejan 6unselect committee
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