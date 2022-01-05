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Pediatric Cardiologist Dr. Kirk Milhoan, MD - "50% of Elite Athletes had myocarditis that wasn’t known by symptoms"
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514 views • January 05, 2022
Pediatric Cardiologist Dr. Kirk Milhoan, MD on the risk of myocarditis in children and young adults
“A recent study on elite athletes out of the Big 10 showed that when they looked at the cardiac MRI of the elite athletes, around 50% had myocarditis that wasn’t known by symptoms but was seen on cardiac MRI.
That puts them at risk for sudden death.”
“A recent study on elite athletes out of the Big 10 showed that when they looked at the cardiac MRI of the elite athletes, around 50% had myocarditis that wasn’t known by symptoms but was seen on cardiac MRI.
That puts them at risk for sudden death.”
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