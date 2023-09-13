Drönare har fått ett skrämmande uppdrag & vad är mission creep? Aida Reva

Ett begrepp som du måste ha koll på är mission creep. Ingenting nytt, men i detta sammanhang, ack så viktigt. Idag pratar vi om drönare och planen för dem som vi måste sätta stopp på.
Länkar längst ner i beskrivningen.
Min bok "Handbok för Uppvaknande" är ute!
Publicerad, signerad, digital eller gratisversion hittas här: https://aidareva.com/handbok-for-uppvaknande/
För att stödja mitt arbete:
https://aidareva.com/merch/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RevaAida
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/aidareva
Min ocensurerade, ofiltrerade maillista: http://eepurl.com/ih_tXH
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aidareva/
Telegram: https://t.me/aidarevatribe
https://www.minds.com/aidareva/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@aidareva_themindninja
Prenumerera & Gilla för att sprida uppvaknandet!
KÄLLOR:
https://draganfly.com/news/drones-can-detect-covid-19-from-the-sky-and-sanitize-surfaces/
https://www.fierceelectronics.com/electronics/draganfly-drones-could-hover-over-crowds-to-detect-coronavirus
https://www.gearbrain.com/draganfly-drones-detect-people-coronavirus-2645620844.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmryPT7PXn4
https://draganfly.com/
https://draganfly.com/vital-intelligence/
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/ncna1189546
https://www.unicef.org/supply/media/5286/file/%20Rapid-guidance-how-can-drones-help-in-COVID-19-response.pdf.pdf
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8652566/
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5re8pmkB0I
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.