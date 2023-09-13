Create New Account
Drönare har fått ett skrämmande uppdrag & vad är mission creep? Aida Reva
TowardsTheLight
Published 18 hours ago

Ett begrepp som du måste ha koll på är mission creep. Ingenting nytt, men i detta sammanhang, ack så viktigt. Idag pratar vi om drönare och planen för dem som vi måste sätta stopp på.


Länkar längst ner i beskrivningen.

Min bok "Handbok för Uppvaknande" är ute!
Publicerad, signerad, digital eller gratisversion hittas här: https://aidareva.com/handbok-for-uppvaknande/

För att stödja mitt arbete:

Köp min bok Handbok för Uppvaknande: https://aidareva.com/handbok-for-uppvaknande/
Eller handla Freedom merch:
https://aidareva.com/merch/
Följ mig på andra plattformar:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RevaAida

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/aidareva

Min ocensurerade, ofiltrerade maillista: http://eepurl.com/ih_tXH

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aidareva/

Telegram: https://t.me/aidarevatribe

https://www.minds.com/aidareva/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@aidareva_themindninja

Prenumerera & Gilla för att sprida uppvaknandet!

