Global Elites Are Shifting Their Rhetoric [As We Enter A New Phase Of The Takeover]
Rick Langley
Published 17 hours ago

The American Journal WITH HARRISON SMITH.

I’ve just landed in Switzerland to cover the World Economic Forum — here’s my plan

I just landed in Zurich, Switzerland. I’m part of a seven-person team of Rebel News journalists en route to the World Economic Forum’s secretive meeting in Davos that starts tomorrow.

https://www.rebelnews.com/i_ve_just_landed_in_switzerland_to_cover_the_world_economic_forum_here_s_my_plan/




