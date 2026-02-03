RT News - February 3 2026 6AM GMT

February 3, 2026

rt.com





As the Epstein files continue to expose the dark side of the world elites and politicians, links to the Russian opposition are exposed, as an adviser to Bill Gates chats with the convicted sex offender on who best to overthrow Vladimir Putin. Donald Trump warns Iran of impeding doom if Tehran and Washington don't reach an agreement as his Department of War is ready to strike. That's as the Iranian president instructs his foreign ministry to engage in negotiations with the US. Anti-ICE protests are not stopping in the US, while the department of Homeland Security mandates body cams for its officers at the epicenter in Minneapolis.





RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

