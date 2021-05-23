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PALESTINE GENOCIDE, ALL ABOUT THE LEVANT OIL RESERVES IN GAZA
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200 views • May 23, 2021
PALESTINE GENOCIDE, IT’S ALL ABOUT THE LEVANT BASIN OIL RESERVES IN GAZA
Assessment of Undiscovered Oil and Gas Resources of the Levant Basin Province, Eastern Mediterranean
https://pubs.usgs.gov/fs/2010/3014/pdf/FS10-3014.pdf
First posted March 12, 2010
Meet the outspoken Rabbi who says Israel is a monster that should be removed from the map
https://on.rt.com/b8o7
Assessment of Undiscovered Oil and Gas Resources of the Levant Basin Province, Eastern Mediterranean
https://pubs.er.usgs.gov/publication/fs20103014
Natural gas and oil in the Levant Basin
https://www.delekdrilling.com/geology/natural-gas-and-oil-levant-basin
Real Reason for the Palestine Genocide. According to dr Meno. Another Vid Deleted on YT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xn7K5YXk02FZ/
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The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
Assessment of Undiscovered Oil and Gas Resources of the Levant Basin Province, Eastern Mediterranean
https://pubs.usgs.gov/fs/2010/3014/pdf/FS10-3014.pdf
First posted March 12, 2010
Meet the outspoken Rabbi who says Israel is a monster that should be removed from the map
https://on.rt.com/b8o7
Assessment of Undiscovered Oil and Gas Resources of the Levant Basin Province, Eastern Mediterranean
https://pubs.er.usgs.gov/publication/fs20103014
Natural gas and oil in the Levant Basin
https://www.delekdrilling.com/geology/natural-gas-and-oil-levant-basin
Real Reason for the Palestine Genocide. According to dr Meno. Another Vid Deleted on YT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xn7K5YXk02FZ/
Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
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