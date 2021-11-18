What is the Metaverse? A must watch for PARENTS!

SpecialQForces, [11/18/2021 2:42 AM]

[Forwarded from Q) The Storm Rider /Official Page]

[>METAVERSEWorld Economic Forum (same deep state ([DS] group that created EVENT 201 with Bill Gates and world Banks made this statement in the Great Reset



The same corrupt orgs>WEF,WHO,GPMB CDC, NIH,NIAIH, GAVI.SEPI, The Open Society Foundation (Soros)Davos Group. ECT ECT ECT<< .(all orgs infiltrated by CABAL CIA/VATICAN/NATO/UN/MOSSAD}//...... THESE SAME CORRUPT ORGANIZATIONS RELEASED THE VIRUS, THE KILLER VACCINES>> CONTROL THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA/WORLD BAR ASSOCIATION/>> social media.. YouTube Google,>>>FACEBOOK>>>. [>METAVERSE>>NFTs ( Non-Fungible Tokens )... Digital tokens you buy. You buy things in the digital world that doesn't really exist and things you can never tangibly hold or own.....>> example>buying online football owned by World champion team or player... But you never touch the football in real life..... It's only digital bragging rights.. or flaunting the digital assets....



METAVERSE>>Here's how this works>>>

(Remember Zuckerberg told you already... No longer will people be experiencing the digital world through the outside of their phones or computers.. But actually living in them<<

(What ZUCKERBERG is talking about is that humans are addicted to their phones and computers and Social media /gaming networks/buying online/looking for entertainment....>> Now the next phase they are getting people addicted too is combing all these experience...You can experience these METAVERSE Events through virtual reality (shopping, concerts, meeting friends, meeting strangers, virtual reality travel, virtual reality business, ECT ECT ECT.. The events and stagings are endless) in 3D goggles/glass's or still through your phone/computer 2D/3d graphics// >When the lockdowns happened.. More and more people went to online games and shopping and social medias.. And greatest transfer of wealth happened between the middle class to the ELITES..//



The >[METAVERSE]< is a place where people will live digitally and be obsessed with creating their online Life. Online [fake] house apartment . Online self image [AVATARS]>> EVERY GAME will be connected each other and every radio station,tv . Show will be in the METAVERSE YOU CREATE ... But you can not have a political opinion that is opposite the FACEBOOK METAVERSE RULES



To put it short>>>

The DEEP STATE had planned long ago for you stay in your home and live through computers AI world.. And control all humans through these networks of >[METAVERSE] A New WORLD GOVERNMENT... A NEW WORLD ORDER where they control everything you do and say...... And as billions die in the real world from a bioweapon virus's. The death vaccines shots. Poverty. Planned Wars....... Billions more will be controlled through the METAVERSE ..a place where you can't smell, feel, touch, taste the[FAKE] VIRTUAL REALITY<<



THE>[METAVERSE]< is the DEEP STATE PLAN

...A PLACE..."WHERE YOU WILL OWN NOTHING AND BE HAPPY"....



Be WARNED ⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️ FOR SURE 5G >> MRNA>NANO>GRAPHENE OXIDE >>>>

WE ALL BE CONNECTED TO THE>> METAVERSE<<



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Billions of people are already buying fake Appartments, land, fake insurance, fake digital Gucci bags for their AVATARS that cost thousands and thousands of dollars. Even millions$$$$$$

Your child has been conditioned already to live digital games online..... Now [they] takeThe next steps of full mind control...... The METAVERSE



IT'S DARKER THAN YOU THINK..



The METAVERSE >( META MEANS DEAD IN HEBREW) =

The DEAD UNIVERSE