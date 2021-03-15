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Banned On YouTube! Canadian Doctors Speak Out: The Facts About COVID
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515 views • March 15, 2021
Top reasons why not to be afraid of COVID; Lose your fear and engage your brain. Look at the facts and understand the facts do not support the fear and they never have.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=604ec75151b385445dbeb275
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=604ec75151b385445dbeb275
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