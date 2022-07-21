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❓ Viewer Questions: Question 1: 0:47 What is more important to the Fed? Do they want to try to get back to an average 2% inflation rate at all costs even if it severely lowers the stock and housing markets, or save the dollar?

Question 2: 6:27 Wondering what happens to the Retired Veteran Benefits. Do you think they'll try and keep something coming in? Or just let it collapse?

Question 3: 8:02 Should I withdraw all my money from the bank now? Is it safer under my bed? I’m worried they will freeze withdrawals.

Question 4: 11:18 Should I pay off debt or buy silver and gold at these prices?

Question 5: 13:15 Are offshore bank accounts still invisible and good to consider?

Question 6: 15:42 With the dollar and the economy doing so bad, why does gold keep going down?

Question 7: 20:10 Please explain a credit freeze 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/why-is-gold-down-should-i-pay-off-debt-should-i-withdraw-all-my-money-from-the-bank/





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