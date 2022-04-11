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The Benefit of Letting Kids Read Real Books #shorts
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21 views • April 11, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/dXD006nDwfo
Are you a Kindle 📱 kind of reader or do you still prefer to hold a real book 📖 when reading?
Sarah Rich, the CEO of Just Right Reader, explains why people struggle to read on a screen and why people continue to find reading an actual book to be more enjoyable.
According to Sarah, the tactile experience that a physical book offers a reader is part of what makes reading with a real life book more enjoyable and engrossing. And letting children read stories from real-life books offers tons of valuable benefits, including the enrichment of their imagination and the strengthening of their focus. 💭
What books have you read with your children lately? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/dXD006nDwfo
Are you a Kindle 📱 kind of reader or do you still prefer to hold a real book 📖 when reading?
Sarah Rich, the CEO of Just Right Reader, explains why people struggle to read on a screen and why people continue to find reading an actual book to be more enjoyable.
According to Sarah, the tactile experience that a physical book offers a reader is part of what makes reading with a real life book more enjoyable and engrossing. And letting children read stories from real-life books offers tons of valuable benefits, including the enrichment of their imagination and the strengthening of their focus. 💭
What books have you read with your children lately? Let us know in the comments.
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