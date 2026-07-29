The Fate of the Republic will be known in 97 days. The Fate of Fauci may be sooner.

The midterm elections will decide the fate of the country. With socialists and commies taking over the Democrat party...high gas prices, grocery prices, and an unstable war situation have the GOP shrinking away. What can we do to reverse the trends of history?



And how many people did Anthony Fauci kill? We may never know. But accountability has to start NOW.

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