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Wall to Wall: Tensions Mounting Between The U.S. and China
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10 views • July 30, 2020
President Trump has said the U.S. is considering banning Chinese owned social media app TikTok over fears the communist country could use it to spy on Americans. This comes as tensions mount over the closing of the Chinese Consulate in Houston and Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak. On Wall to Wall, Greta spoke with Managing Director of The American Securities Institute, Will Coggin, about the impact this could have on the U.S. economy.
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