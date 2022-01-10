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Covid-19 by Janet Ossebaard [Part 1 of 4]
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115 views • January 10, 2022
Covid-19 by Janet Ossebaard [Part 1 of 4]
Covid-19 by Janet Ossebaard [4 Part Documentary Series]
https://truth11.com/2020/07/20/4-part-documentary-series-about-covid-19-by-janet-ossebaard/
4 Part Documentary Series about Covid-19 by Janet Ossebaard
https://www.redpilldocumentaries.com/2020/12/30/janet-ossebaards-covid-19-4-part-series/
This is a 4 part documentary series by Janet Ossebaard, who brought us the Fall of the Cabal. This is an excellent look at the current situation and a message of hope.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Red Pill Media or its affiliates.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/E1GOrPce1xD2/
https://www.brighteon.com/cde76eeb-667f-465a-9add-c5c4b5199953
Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QAYbpkUcsHez/ https://www.brighteon.com/a5c1f73a-3df4-47dc-9afd-43bea7908070
Part 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IQ95oxJ7KcOv/ https://www.brighteon.com/0349b9d7-abc5-4afe-9d08-ec049e7ac248
Part 4: https://www.bitchute.com/video/h65eFPwIqucw/ https://www.brighteon.com/79c09fd8-89ea-4f29-90c5-0904a1f2ac42
_____________________________
How Engineered Pandemics & Poverty Profit the Elite: Enter the Great Reset https://youtu.be/QjoGV2QFd7M
https://rumble.com/vaviv5-how-engineered-pandemics-and-poverty-profit-the-elite-enter-the-great-reset.html
The Truth about 660 Billionaires in the USA - Net Worth Went Up by Average 40 Percent in 2020 in spite of (or because of) the Plandemic
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1218620328370143232?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Worth Went Up by Average 40 Percent in 2020 in spite of (or because of) the Plandemic
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Truth-about-660-Billionaires-in-the-USA---660-Billionaires-Net-Worth-Went-Up-by-Average-40-Percent-(Nigel-Farage):3?r=BiDB2NT39Z4WaqimHMu29QQqUBnxFXqA
The COVID-19 RT-PCR Test: How to Mislead All Humanity. Using a “Test” To Lock Down Society
Assertion: Positive RT-PCR test means being sick with COVID.
This assumption is misleading and incorrect. Very few people, including doctors,
understand how a PCR test works. Here is how it really works:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1213660899778215936?referrer=shane_st_pierre
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Why they want everyone vaxxed
VACCINATED PEOPLE ARE "TRANSHUMAN" AND UNDER US LAW NO LONGER HOLD ANY HUMAN RIGHTS
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/12pdf/12-398_1b7d.pdf
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
Covid-19 by Janet Ossebaard [4 Part Documentary Series]
https://truth11.com/2020/07/20/4-part-documentary-series-about-covid-19-by-janet-ossebaard/
4 Part Documentary Series about Covid-19 by Janet Ossebaard
https://www.redpilldocumentaries.com/2020/12/30/janet-ossebaards-covid-19-4-part-series/
This is a 4 part documentary series by Janet Ossebaard, who brought us the Fall of the Cabal. This is an excellent look at the current situation and a message of hope.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Red Pill Media or its affiliates.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/E1GOrPce1xD2/
https://www.brighteon.com/cde76eeb-667f-465a-9add-c5c4b5199953
Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QAYbpkUcsHez/ https://www.brighteon.com/a5c1f73a-3df4-47dc-9afd-43bea7908070
Part 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IQ95oxJ7KcOv/ https://www.brighteon.com/0349b9d7-abc5-4afe-9d08-ec049e7ac248
Part 4: https://www.bitchute.com/video/h65eFPwIqucw/ https://www.brighteon.com/79c09fd8-89ea-4f29-90c5-0904a1f2ac42
_____________________________
How Engineered Pandemics & Poverty Profit the Elite: Enter the Great Reset https://youtu.be/QjoGV2QFd7M
https://rumble.com/vaviv5-how-engineered-pandemics-and-poverty-profit-the-elite-enter-the-great-reset.html
The Truth about 660 Billionaires in the USA - Net Worth Went Up by Average 40 Percent in 2020 in spite of (or because of) the Plandemic
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1218620328370143232?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Worth Went Up by Average 40 Percent in 2020 in spite of (or because of) the Plandemic
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Truth-about-660-Billionaires-in-the-USA---660-Billionaires-Net-Worth-Went-Up-by-Average-40-Percent-(Nigel-Farage):3?r=BiDB2NT39Z4WaqimHMu29QQqUBnxFXqA
The COVID-19 RT-PCR Test: How to Mislead All Humanity. Using a “Test” To Lock Down Society
Assertion: Positive RT-PCR test means being sick with COVID.
This assumption is misleading and incorrect. Very few people, including doctors,
understand how a PCR test works. Here is how it really works:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1213660899778215936?referrer=shane_st_pierre
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Why they want everyone vaxxed
VACCINATED PEOPLE ARE "TRANSHUMAN" AND UNDER US LAW NO LONGER HOLD ANY HUMAN RIGHTS
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/12pdf/12-398_1b7d.pdf
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
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