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Cannabis Is Curing My Cancer and Now I Want It Legalised | This Morning
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35 views • October 05, 2019
Joy Smith was diagnosed in July 2016 with ovarian cancer. In August 2017 she was given six weeks to live after it was discovered that the cancer has spread to her stomach and bowel. But now she's in remission and claims cannabis oil cured her terminal disease. Research Consultant Matthew Atha explains why the research into cannabis oil has been so limited.
Broadcast on 13/03/2018
Broadcast on 13/03/2018
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