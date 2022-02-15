Identify and Eliminate patriots Project Pogo and Project Zyphr

Rumble — Do not let them target you for destruction. They are setting up traps to identify and eliminate patriots and Christians. What better way to control the opposition than to become them!?Test everything.Judgment is coming soon and nothing can stop it. We must do our best to prepare for what's to come both physically and mentally and spiritually.God will carry us through the storm.Project Pogo and Project Zyphr Identify and kill all those aware of the Zio*nist Crime Network — by the millionsThe mysterious coronavirus and the shutdown of the economy appear to be the first part of Project Zy*phr.The second part of Project Zy*phr is to shut down power plants and execute the millions of us who the Zio*nists do not like.Project Ze*phyr - The Plan to Kill Millions of Patriots Leaked!Project Po*go and Project Zy*phrIsrael Today News - Friends of David Gol*dbergUSA Genocide 2021-2025 Email update from Tom on Project Zy*phr, Po*go, 5*G & USMCAShared from and subscribe to:Watchman's Duty