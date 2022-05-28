© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Flashback 1971. John Lennon and Yoko Ono.
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • May 28, 2022
Flashback 1971.
John Lennon and Yoko Ono on overpopulation:
" There's no such thing as overpopulation, it's a myth"
And the host disagreed!
Lennon:
"Our society is run by lunatics with insane goals......We are run by sick people with sick goals"
Join us on Telegram ~
Https://t.me/HumanResistanceAllianceHRA
Join Roobs Flyers ~
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Subscribe to our magazine here - https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
John Lennon and Yoko Ono on overpopulation:
" There's no such thing as overpopulation, it's a myth"
And the host disagreed!
Lennon:
"Our society is run by lunatics with insane goals......We are run by sick people with sick goals"
Join us on Telegram ~
Https://t.me/HumanResistanceAllianceHRA
Join Roobs Flyers ~
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Subscribe to our magazine here - https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.