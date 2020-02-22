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Congress questions Trump's proposed budget
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3 views • February 22, 2020
FOX Business' Edward Lawrence says President Trump's proposed $4.8-trillion spending bill sparked a heated debate between Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill. FOX Business' David Asman, FoxNews.com columnist Liz Peek, economist Stephen Moore and investor Zachary Karabell respond to Trump's plan.
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