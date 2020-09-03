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Government Libertarian Budget Lies!
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5 views • September 03, 2020
http://www.soundmoneyforcanada.ca
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, discusses Canada's 2012 conservative "spending slashing" federal budget with Redmond Weissenberger, President of Mises Canada, along with the desperate need for the general population to understand the bottomless predations and social destruction that arises from central banking and fiat currencies. Also an exciting announcement about libertarian conference being held in Toronto on November 3, 2012!
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, discusses Canada's 2012 conservative "spending slashing" federal budget with Redmond Weissenberger, President of Mises Canada, along with the desperate need for the general population to understand the bottomless predations and social destruction that arises from central banking and fiat currencies. Also an exciting announcement about libertarian conference being held in Toronto on November 3, 2012!
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
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