The Day Rebellion Became Law: June 12, 1776

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On June 12, 1776, Virginia made rebellion law. They didn’t ask for permission - they said take it, whether government likes it or not. In this episode, we’re digging into a forgotten founding document: the Virginia Declaration of Rights - where power comes from, why governments exist, and what the people have the right to do when it all goes off the rails.
Path to Liberty: June 11, 2025