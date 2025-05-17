Sprouts, Zucchinis, and Blondies! My Garden’s Big Wins This Week 🌱🍅

This week I’ve been growing my own broccoli sprouts and greens, and the sprouts grew faster than the greens. The pollinating of the zucchini plants has been going so well that I’m getting nice fruits after failures over the past few years. I trimmed the tomato plants in the lower garden in the hope that I’ll get lots of fruit this year. I had a successful harvest of radish and carrot tops for my daily salad. And this week, instead of a Brownie, I made a Blondie!





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll