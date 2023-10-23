Create New Account
If You WANT PEACE as YOU Come Face to FACE With the END, WATCH ENTIRE Video For Total Understanding
It's Time To Wake UP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UelcGCitYbA&t=0s&ab_channel=FoxNews https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGLn9wGGSOQ&ab_channel=MegynKelly

https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/apollyon-telegraphese-his-plans.html?fbclid=IwAR2SWABWigRp4GLKhvzyT7YDJ7CqsF_kXKjWiO7qrTQaZCS__jQqQ00vTEc

This Video Cuts to thje Core of the Gospel and Uses the BIBLICAL DEFINITIONS To Give you the peace you will need in Facing the Inevitability of the Destruction of Society and the Human Race ......Same As the Days of NOAH !!" (From Jonathan's original description)


Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:


Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

To view or download all of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes gallery: https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend

biblejesustruthscripturesbiblicalend of the worldbe readyjonathan kleck

