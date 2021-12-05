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Dead or Missing in Dianetics | Cult Confinement | Scientology Concentration Camps
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53 views • December 05, 2021
FALSE IMPRISONMENT - INVESTIGATIVE REPORT - MENTAL HEALTH.
One of the reasons alleged ex-Scientologists expose their own organization, is to cover up the greater crimes they've committed as members. These include Medical crimes against the unwilling and forced isolation. Sound familiar? They'll confess a burglary to hide a homicide. This video exposes what the informants of Scientology won't tell you about the crimes they've accompliced.
One of the reasons alleged ex-Scientologists expose their own organization, is to cover up the greater crimes they've committed as members. These include Medical crimes against the unwilling and forced isolation. Sound familiar? They'll confess a burglary to hide a homicide. This video exposes what the informants of Scientology won't tell you about the crimes they've accompliced.
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