US and China likely to reopen military channel

The US and Chinese presidents will reportedly agree to re-establish military-to-military communication. According to the Associated Press, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will restore the Military Maritime Consultative Agreement - during their talks in San Francisco this week. Analysts say a deal is urgently needed, as the risk of conflict increases. Xi Jinping marks the first visit by a Chinese president to the US in six years. US officials are hoping the meeting will reduce friction between the two countries, after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken took a thinly veiled swipe at China during an address on the eve of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.







