US and China likely to reopen military channel

The US and Chinese presidents will reportedly agree to re-establish military-to-military communication.
According to the Associated Press, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will restore the Military Maritime Consultative Agreement - during their talks in San Francisco this week.
Analysts say a deal is urgently needed, as the risk of conflict increases.
Xi Jinping marks the first visit by a Chinese president to the US in six years.
US officials are hoping the meeting will reduce friction between the two countries, after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken took a thinly veiled swipe at China during an address on the eve of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.
