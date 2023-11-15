Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
US and China likely to reopen military channel
channel image
NewsClips
3756 Subscribers
8 views
Published a day ago

The US and Chinese presidents will reportedly agree to re-establish military-to-military communication. According to the Associated Press, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will restore the Military Maritime Consultative Agreement - during their talks in San Francisco this week. Analysts say a deal is urgently needed, as the risk of conflict increases. Xi Jinping marks the first visit by a Chinese president to the US in six years. US officials are hoping the meeting will reduce friction between the two countries, after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken took a thinly veiled swipe at China during an address on the eve of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates


Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html


Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket