9/18/2022 Fay Fay Show: It is said that Wang Qishan received $60 billion out of the $120 billion kickback handled by Zhang Hongwei, and Alvin Jiang also took a big chunk of the money. These CCP scammers take advantage of their power and social status and con the people around the world into giving them money



