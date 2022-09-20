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9/18/2022 Fay Fay Show: It is said that Wang Qishan received $60 billion out of the $120 billion kickback handled by Zhang Hongwei, and Alvin Jiang also took a big chunk of the money. These CCP scammers take advantage of their power and social status and con the people around the world into giving them money