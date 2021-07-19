© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HAVE YOU NOTICED THE COVID VARIANTS ARE NAMED AFTER BRAIN WAVES? CAN WE SAY ZOMBIE?
Follow
3
Share
Report
164 views • July 19, 2021
The COVID Variants are all named after Brain Waves. Alpha, Delta, Beta and Gamma. There is a fifth brain wave too Theta.
Here is another video I posted about this: https://www.bitchute.com/video/jR0OCqq920T9/
Brain waves all have different functions and effect the human body, from relaxed to fight or flight! Are the variants actually the manipulated brain frequencies being used on the public?
In the UK they have had Alpha and Delta. Both relaxed and subdued brain states (brain fog). In South Africa they have Beta variant (beta brain wave) which is a high state of alert! Staying in the Beta wave for too long without retreating to Alpha or Delta causes psychosis, anxiety, irritability and violence! And look what is happening in Africa is that why? Would they test this on a massive scale in Africa and hide it behind other reasons?
The Delta is apparently more transmittable... more people are vaccinated that is why... it would seem they are are being hit with the delta frequency.
Source: Inspiring Minds
Here is another video I posted about this: https://www.bitchute.com/video/jR0OCqq920T9/
Brain waves all have different functions and effect the human body, from relaxed to fight or flight! Are the variants actually the manipulated brain frequencies being used on the public?
In the UK they have had Alpha and Delta. Both relaxed and subdued brain states (brain fog). In South Africa they have Beta variant (beta brain wave) which is a high state of alert! Staying in the Beta wave for too long without retreating to Alpha or Delta causes psychosis, anxiety, irritability and violence! And look what is happening in Africa is that why? Would they test this on a massive scale in Africa and hide it behind other reasons?
The Delta is apparently more transmittable... more people are vaccinated that is why... it would seem they are are being hit with the delta frequency.
Source: Inspiring Minds
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.