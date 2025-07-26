📌Shorts Xi Jinping Meets Australian Prime Minister Today in Beijing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
📝 DESCRIPTION:
President Xi Jinping met today with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, marking a new chapter in the strategic partnership between China and Australia.
After years of diplomatic tension, the two countries resume dialogue, promising cooperation and mutual benefits for both nations.
🌐 Could this be the beginning of a new global order?
📢 We want to keep bringing you relevant news — but we need your support!
🔔 Subscribe to our channel or click “+ Follow” on our profile, on the logo bubble! Stay informed! 🚀
🔗 https://www.youtube.com/@WorkNews_Channel
🗓️ Published on: July 15, 2025
📎 Source: China Daily
🏷️ Hashtags (with # and commas):
#china, #australia, #xijinping, #anthonyalbanese, #diplomaticmeeting, #geopolitics, #internationalcooperation, #foreignpolicy, #newworldorder, #globalnews, #strategicpartnership, #greathallofthepeople, #globaleconomy, #chinaaustraliatensions, #worknews, #fyp, #foryou, #trending, #viral, #Shorts