Unidentified people blew up the car of the commander of the Novokahovsky platoon of the PPS (Kherson region)
According to the Investigative Committee, explosives were placed under the wing of his car on March 17. The explosion occurred while the man was driving with his family. He himself died, and his wife and daughter suffered.
The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on murder and attempted murder.
