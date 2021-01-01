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En route pour 2021 - Silvano Trotta
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51 views • January 01, 2021
31 décembre 2020 : ttps://rumble.com/vcbdxk-en-route-pour-2021.html
FACE-À-FACE (Silvano Trotta) : https://rumble.com/c/TROTTA
Cette année 2020 s'achève, elle a vu une dictature sanitaire se mettre en place. L'année 2021 sera celle où cette Plandémie sera exposée !
FACE-À-FACE (Silvano Trotta) : https://rumble.com/c/TROTTA
Cette année 2020 s'achève, elle a vu une dictature sanitaire se mettre en place. L'année 2021 sera celle où cette Plandémie sera exposée !
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