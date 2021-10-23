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Dear Pro Vaxxers, Why The Problem of IVERMECTIN is the smoking gun that proves the Conspiracy Theories TRUE - Please Debunk Me!
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11 views • October 23, 2021
Dear Pro Vaxxers, Why The Problem of IVERMECTIN is the smoking gun that proves the Conspiracy Theories TRUE - Please Debunk Me! I encourage you to debunk the efficacy of ivermectin to treat and cure Covid. If, like me, you cannot debunk those claims it means that every single person who has died in hospital from Covid is a murder victim... www.Covid19CriticalCare.com
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