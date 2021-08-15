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Newsom has hit the panic button | Randy Economy on the California recall | America Right Now
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530 views • August 15, 2021
California Recall effort leader Randy Economy explains how current California Governor Gavin Newsom could be recalled on September 14th if the voters choose so due to his performance
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