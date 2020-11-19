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'Biden Announces His Thanksgiving Rules for You and They're Unbelievable
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109 views • November 19, 2020
Do you all BELIEVE this Good ole SLEEPY JOE and JELLY JILL going to pick which family members has the privilge of joining them on there Thanksgiving day feast, and best of all, which family members they will not let come be with the rest of the family. SO this already proving Dictatorship, socialism, government controlling as Sleepy Joe decides who will be the Thanksgiving Day favorites, and who will not be
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