POLLEN PART 1: A BRIEF OVERVIEW OF A MASS MURDER WEAPON

Anyone remember the seeds arriving from China in summer of 2019? Remember the warning to not plant them? Ok... lets go

POLLEN INJECTS DNA: According to what is the stated capabilities of today's genetic engineering, this is the PERFECT thing to weaponize. Not to mention, if you shrunk it and fit it w receptor keys, it could be a "virus" by definition... THE TRUTH WOULD BE IN PLAIN SIGHT FOLKS! The requirement would have been met. That would explain why a picture of pollen was shown to describe the CoronaV... shrunken pollen is the BEST... absolute BEST and most durable, easiest to weaponize, etc, there is... for mass population drop..I'm saying these things are possible and this vector exists. You draw your own conclusions. There will be more parts to this. I'd also like to point out, a "virus" as we understood them to be at the time... is the WORST kill vector out of the natural airborne kill vectors. Roll that in there too. If someone did all that to a virus that's almost IMPOSSIBLE TO EVEN SEE, they DEFINITELY did it to mold spores and pollens.. just saying guys.. that's a serious factor if you believe the population d rop narrative. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]