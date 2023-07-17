Create New Account
Fight Allergies And A Energy Drink Beet Kavas Beets From Garden
Published a day ago

Super #allergy and #energydrink #beetkavass #homemade #superfood #realfood #fermentedfoods #homegrown #beets #allergyrelief
#seasonalallergies
Recipe:
Ingredients:
1) Simple brine= 2tbls salt to 1 Qt filtered water
2) Washed beets cut up
Directions:
Fill jar with beets
Cover beets with brine
Add glass weight and lid
Let sit for a few days before use, lasts "forever" (relatively)

Keywords
gardenbeetshomemadesuperfoodallergyreal foodfermented foodhomegrownenergy drinkallergy reliefbeet kavasseasona lallergies

