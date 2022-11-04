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4/11/2022 Thrive Time Show: Clay Clark | Google Whistleblower Zach Vorhies | Did Google Just Create an A.I. God?
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3993 views • April 11, 2022
Learn More About Zach Vorhies Today At: https://rumble.com/v104v39-did-google-create-an-a.i.-god-zach-vorhies-interview-edge-of-wonder-apr.-7.html
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Did Google Create an A.I. God?
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Watch Yuval Noah Harari's full length May 19th 2019 speech here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jz7hsqsObU
Who is the man leading The Great Reset?
Yuval Noah Harari
Who is Yuval Noah Harari?
Yuval Noah Harari is a lead advisor for Klaus Schwab. Klaus Schwab is the author of COVID-19 / The Great Reset and the founder of The World Economic Forum. Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum Are Implementing “The Great Reset.” Yuval is praised by the likes of Klaus Schwab, Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates, who reviewed Harari’s latest book on the cover of the New York Times Book Review. Harari speaks at the World Economic Forum at Davos, New York Times, Stanford, TED, and TimesTalks. At the time of this writing, his books occupied the top two slots on the New York Times’ nonfiction best-seller list.
The epic battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
www.Blast.Video
Did Google Create an A.I. God?
Suggest a Show On:
https://www.reddit.com/r/Blast_Video/
https://hisglory.me/
https://www.youtube.com/c/ArkOfGraceMinistries
https://rumble.com/c/ThrivetimeShow
Donate to Support Today At:
www.Blast.Video
Watch Yuval Noah Harari's full length May 19th 2019 speech here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jz7hsqsObU
Who is the man leading The Great Reset?
Yuval Noah Harari
Who is Yuval Noah Harari?
Yuval Noah Harari is a lead advisor for Klaus Schwab. Klaus Schwab is the author of COVID-19 / The Great Reset and the founder of The World Economic Forum. Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum Are Implementing “The Great Reset.” Yuval is praised by the likes of Klaus Schwab, Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates, who reviewed Harari’s latest book on the cover of the New York Times Book Review. Harari speaks at the World Economic Forum at Davos, New York Times, Stanford, TED, and TimesTalks. At the time of this writing, his books occupied the top two slots on the New York Times’ nonfiction best-seller list.
The epic battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
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