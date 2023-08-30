Create New Account
MORE EVIDENCE - 2 Miles from Lahaina Fire A Melted Car Surrounded by Gravel! D.E.W. or What?
channel image
Alex Hammer
4259 Subscribers
70 views
Published Yesterday

Aloha! We ask you to please give to the people of Lahaina@ http://www.LahainaFireFund.com You can register yourself as a fire survivor that needs HELP or as a resource at http://www.MauiLFG.org Please be sure to share like and subscribe to the channel to support this community and our mission “Let’s Find the Gap and Let’s Fill the Gap with LOVE and TRUTH - Let’s Effin Go! #LFG

153 E Kamehameha Ave Ste 104 #557 Kahului, HI 96732 (800)991-5387


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

Hawaii Real Estate

https://www.youtube.com/@hawaiirealestateorg/videos

Keywords
propagandaaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21directed energy weaponsfaminesmsm liesfood warscovid hoaxthe great resetmanufactured fires

