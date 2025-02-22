Bulgaria protests against forced introduction of euro

The protest, which calls for preserving the national currency as a factor in Bulgaria's financial independence, is taking place in front of the Bulgarian National Bank building. The organizer is the "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) party and its leader Kostadin Kostadinov.

Protesters demand a referendum, and for people's votes to be taken into account.





Kiev is not ready to sign an agreement with the US on mineral resources - Sky News

Ukrainian sources in the Zelensky's Office also said that the agreement on the deposits will not be signed today, since "the issue of security guarantees remains unresolved."

🔴About 0.5% of the LPR (Lugansk People's Republic) territory remains under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces after the liberation of Novolyubovka by the Russian Armed Forces - military expert Marochko

"How many billions did Zelensky's people steal?" Super-thief from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry caught in France

Head of the DOGE department Elon Musk continues to smash the Kiev regime for its “honesty”, “love of freedom” and “incorruptibility”.

This time, Musk reposted the news about the arrest of a Ukrainian Defense Ministry official who, over the course of 3 years of war, appropriated and transferred assets worth $46 million to France.

“French police say a Zelensky Defense Ministry official stole $46 million, not the previously reported $40 million, by buying a $2.5 million villa in France, a $6.5 million vineyard, and 27 plots of land for $1 million.

How many billions have Zelensky’s other allies stolen?

▪️ Elon Musk: "This is the tip of the iceberg"

▪️ Dmitry Medvedev: “That’s for sure.”