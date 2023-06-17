Election Whistleblower Targeted

* Gold Star Mom and election whistleblower Tina Peters joins us to discuss the voter fraud she uncovered when she was the County Clerk of Mesa County, Colorado.

* Voting machines had internet access even though we were told that was impossible.

* The Colorado government has accused her of illegally accessing voting records.

* It is imperative for states across the nation to stop using electronic voting machines.

* J. Alex Halderman testified before Congress in 2017 that voting machines were compromised.

* In 2022, Tina Peters ran for Colorado Secretary of State — and she believes that election was stolen as well.

* County Clerks across the country are intimidated from speaking out because of political persecution.

* Globalists who want a one-world government understand that America must fall for their goals to be realized.





Watch the 1-hour documentary Selection Code:

https://rumble.com/v2pmyga-selection-code-election-fraud-with-tina-peters.html





The Stew Peters Show | 16 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2unbse-tina-peters-on-colorados-2020-election-fraud-feds-persecute-election-integr.html

