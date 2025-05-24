NO Laws, NO Courts - ONLY FEAR - Former Ukrainian MP slams Zelensky’s dictatorship - Tucker Carlson, clip 2

❌ NO LAWS, NO COURTS — ONLY FEAR: Former Ukrainian MP slams Zelensky’s dictatorship

💬 “The judicial branch is not functioning and is currently paralyzed. There are NO LAWS at present,” former Verkhovna Rada member Vadym Novynskyi told Tucker Carlson.

💬 “If you express criticism of Zelensky, the secret police come the next day and you are subjected to persecution,” Novynskyi emphasized.

Adding:

GERMANY COULD FACE $220B HIT IF TRUMP TARIFFS GO THROUGH

Potential losses were calculated by the German Economic Institute in a new report. If implemented starting June 1, Trump’s 50% tariffs could:

🔸Cut Germany’s GDP by 0.1% in 2025

🔸Average a 1.1% drop annually from 2025 to 2028

🔸Push total losses up to $284 billion if the EU imposes retaliatory tariffs

Even the US could feel the pain — it relies on key imports from Germany.

▶️Example: 95% of vehicle-mounted cranes used in the US in 2024 came from Germany.

Trump recently said EU trade talks are “going nowhere” and doubled down on his call for steep anti-EU tariffs.