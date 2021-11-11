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132) Relato do efeito zumbi (Festival Astroworld - Texas, Nov. 2021)
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50 views • November 11, 2021
O relato descrever efeitos que podem ter sido originados pela ressonância de determinadas frequências, tanto acústicas como electromagnéticas.
November 10th, 2021 | Astroworld festival was hell - First hand account:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oQSZMwsQjlog/
https://www.brighteon.com/bbbca631-3335-4f95-b4ec-a5e2ff727219
ENTREVISTA AL DR. CAMPRA MADRID EN TORO TV - November 14, 2021
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/ENTREVISTADR.CAMPRAENTOROTV12NOVIEMBRE2.021:b
Mais [Canal da Dana Ashlie - 20/11/2021]:
Last Call. What the enemy meant for evil...: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10ZjcpEzW9k
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
November 10th, 2021 | Astroworld festival was hell - First hand account:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oQSZMwsQjlog/
https://www.brighteon.com/bbbca631-3335-4f95-b4ec-a5e2ff727219
ENTREVISTA AL DR. CAMPRA MADRID EN TORO TV - November 14, 2021
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/ENTREVISTADR.CAMPRAENTOROTV12NOVIEMBRE2.021:b
Mais [Canal da Dana Ashlie - 20/11/2021]:
Last Call. What the enemy meant for evil...: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10ZjcpEzW9k
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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