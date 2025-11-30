FACTS: THE WEIMAR REPUBLIC

The Nazi regime carried out mass book burnings in May 1933, targeting works they labeled “anti-German” and immoral. These were public events across cities like Berlin, Munich, and Frankfurt. Mainstream media says that nationwide (May 1933), 50,000–100,000+ physical books were destroyed, but remember that history is written by the victors, and many things that happened in the last century have been completely manipulated.





The number is contested, and the famous “25,000 books” figure absolutely includes multiple copies of the same titles. There is no single, precise total accepted by all historians because the burnings happened simultaneously in dozens of cities with poor or political record-keeping. They burned books, aiming to erase ideas tied to socialism, deviant sexuality, Jewish propaganda, and anti nationalism. I don't see anything wrong with that.





Weimar Berlin was the most sexually deviant city on Earth at the time. Public drug use, sexual deviancy, and prostitution were far more invasive in the main cities than the rural areas, but the push to promote the bahavior everywhere was there. This was not the moral reality of the whole country. What existed was a sharp cultural split between a conservative majority and a hyper-liberal urban ''avant-garde,'' a term used to glorify cultural moral decay.





With hundreds of brothels in Berlin alone, many adults and minors turned to sex work due to post-WWI hyperinflation and unemployment. The drug scene exploded, helped by legalization: Cocaine was widely sold without a prescription, while heroin and morphine did require one, but this was usually not enforced. This was not a youth party culture; it was largely war trauma-driven. Add the country's terrible economic state, a consequence of the Versailles treaty, plus all the filth injected by so-called Jewish entrepreneurs:





-The creation of the world’s first transgender clinic at the Institute for Sexual Science (this is where the first sex change operation happened)

-Public drag performances, legal gay magazines, clubs, and bars + Pornographic live shows, magazines, and cinema. Also, 3rd wave feminism: Open promotion of contraception and abortion.





Sounds familiar? These ''freedoms'' existed in tension with massive conservative backlash. Most Germans did not live this lifestyle and were horrified by what was being pushed and allowed in the main cities.





Among the most famous books burned, you can find:

Jack London - The Iron Heel

Heinrich Heine - Collected Works

H.G. Wells - The War of the Worlds

Bertolt Brecht - Threepenny Opera

Sigmund Freud - The Interpretation of Dreams

Karl Marx - Das Kapital + The Communist Manifesto

Erich Maria Remarque - All Quiet on the Western Front

Magnus Hirschfeld - All works on sexuality and gender