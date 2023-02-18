14 Healthy Eating For Toddlers & Kids

As a mom, you want to provide your children with the best possible nutrition - but dealing with picky eaters can be a huge challenge. Don't worry though - Mya Metzel is here to help!

Mya is currently leading moms of 3-5 year olds all across the nation on 'Baby Steps with Mya', an educational program designed to introduce healthier habits and God's design for health into the home. She knows what it's like, as she comes from a background of fast food living before her mother's passing due to breast cancer inspired her own journey towards good health. With this 6 week course, Mya provides support and guidance to make sure you're equipped with all the knowledge and skills you need to make small changes that make all the difference in creating lasting healthy habits.

Find Mya and her class here:⁣⁣⁣ www.babystepswithmya.com

Email: [email protected]⁣⁣⁣

Instagram: @babysteps_withmya⁣⁣⁣

TikTok: @babystepswithmya⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣

