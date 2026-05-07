The Synodal Endgame: Redefine Sin, Redesign the Church, Remove the Faithful

The hosts of Faith and Reason zero in on the language that has the Church reeling: sin redefined, morality relativized, and one of the individuals cited in the report previously blessed by Father James Martin—proof, they argue, that what was once fringe is now being normalized inside the Vatican's own conversations. But the crisis does not stop at doctrine. Pope Leo XIV's recent episcopal appointments are raising alarms: Father John Gomez, tied to the removal of Bishop Joseph Strickland, now elevated. Bishops aligned with progressive causes on immigration, sexuality, and American electoral politics given key roles. The pattern, critics say, is not pastoral—it is political. And the faithful are beginning to realize that the hierarchy no longer speaks the language of the Church, but of the party. This is not a debate over wording. It is a struggle over whether the Church will remain Catholic or become something else entirely. And the synodal document just showed everyone which direction Rome is heading.