Are vaccinated people contagious? Dr. Sevillano shares some thoughts on the topic

ORWELL CITY - Published August 2, 2021



A few hours ago, Dr. José Luis Sevillano was present at Fritz Iribar's Twitch channel La Fuente, together with Guatemalan physician Dr. Wilfredo Stokes.



During the program, several topics related to pandemics were discussed, especially regarding the content of the vaccination vials.



Dr. Sevillano has said in the programs he has conducted on La Quinta Columna that graphene is only one of the many components identified to date. Others are very intriguing and cause for concern since they appear to be alive.



At the moment, it's unknown what these things that move when seen under microscopy are, and there's a lot to theorize about them, starting from the fact that it could be nanotechnology whose function would be linked to creating graphene meshes ?as Ricardo Delgado from La Quinta Columna has sorted in some programs?, or that it could be something biological whose function would be to synthesize graphene inside the body.



Another theory today shared by Dr. Sevillano is that these elements that seem to have a life of their own could be related to the possible 'contagions' reported by unvaccinated people after being in contact with vaccinated people.



Orwell City has prepared on this occasion the fragment of the interview of more than 3 hours in which Dr. Sevillano reveals the possible cause of the mysterious contagions reported by unvaccinated people.