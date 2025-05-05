Nigeria’s Christian Genocide: One On One with Judd Saul | Episode 14

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(00:00) - Intro
(09:05) - Genocide in Nigeria
(18:38) - Climate Change Lie
(29:24) - Crimes Against Nigerian Christians
(43:00) - Humanitarian Crisis
(52:41) - Infiltration of Churches With Revolutionary Theology
(59:22) - Truth Nigeria & Taking Action
(01:08:43) - Islamist religious Intolerance
(01:14:54) - Christian Responsibility
(01:28:17) - Spreading Awareness
Why is the world ignoring a genocide happening on our watch? Christians across northern Nigeria are being murdered in their homes & cleansed from the land by Islamic militants - so many that 90 percent of all targeted Christian killings worldwide for the past five years happen in these isolated villages. Judd Saul, Director of Equipping the Persecuted, is one of the few who has heard their cries. We talked to him about what can be done and why the U.S. State Dept has run cover for the Islamic militants responsible, blaming “climate change” for mass murder.
