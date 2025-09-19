Hey CEO: Your Health Insurance Sucks

With John Butler, Founder, JB Benefits

https://www.jb-benefits.com/

Guaranteed in 30 days, Mr. Butler’s business advertises. That’s a tempting offer for busy Human Resources directors and CFOs. Hopefully these apparatchiks are ready to give up on their schmoozing health insurance broker from the giant benefits firms to talk to disruptors like John.

Past 40? Don't have the energy you used to? Freedom Hub approved CARDIO MIRACLE really can help! Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle, it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day money-back guarantee, you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.

cardiomiracle.com/FH

A large percentage of corporations - even unions and state and local governments - have left the insurance plantation and self-funded with direct contracting. They’re saving money, reducing out of pocket for workers, and providing healthcare that’s better than what’s available from the BUCAHs – Blue Cross, United, Cigna, Aetna and Humana. But most corporate C-Suite types are afraid to divorce their poorly-performing and ever-more-expensive insurance agents.

Why do corporate flunkies resist learning about better options, when, as John’s book explains throughout, “Health Insurance Sucks”?

Now, given President Trump’s vigorous enforcement for hospitals to stop hiding their prices and for corporations to individualize benefits via ICHRA (Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement), maverick agents are goading their business owner clients to upgrade their workers into an insurance alternative called Medical Cost Sharing, with ObamaCare relegated as a backstop for those too sick to risk Sharing’s preexisting phase-in period. Scaling this migration will individualize benefits, allowing corporations to escape risk altogether.

Whichever option appeals to the corporate customer, Mr. Butler hopes they will open their coffers and take him up on his guarantee… and time-proven model.

John will share what he has learned about the state of corporate benefits… about where the real market innovation is occurring… and we’ll hear his expert, curated advice on how to improve health payment bottlenecks – to help make America Healthy again; financially and otherwise.