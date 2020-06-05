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A Massive Underwater Super Volcano Appears off shore of the Mayotte Island in 3 years!!
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216 views • June 05, 2020
The underwater eruption continues. New structure is now present, a part is interpreted as an accumulation of lava flows of a New massive Super Volcano rising from the Ocean off the shores of the Mayotte Island after 3 years!!
The new submarine #volcano is very clear. Summit height (red) 800m, trench depths (purple) 2568m, 5km wide. The summit is still below sea surface
The new submarine #volcano is very clear. Summit height (red) 800m, trench depths (purple) 2568m, 5km wide. The summit is still below sea surface
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